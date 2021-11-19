Güngördü Chairs UCLG-MEWA Council Board Meeting

Girne Mayor and UCLG MEWA Culture and Tourism Committee Chairman, Nidai Güngördü, attended the United Cities and Local Governments Middle East and West Asia Regional Organization (UCLG-MEWA), Board of Directors and Council Joint Meeting on Thursday, 11 November 2021.

The UCLG-MEWA, Global Task Force on Migration (GTFM) year-end evaluation meeting was hosted by Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality, which is the co-chairman of UCLG-MEWA. By reviewing the progress during the 2021 working period of UCLG-MEWA, the activity plan for 2022 was shaped with the contributions of the members of the Board of Directors and the Council.

Mayor Güngördü gave extensive information about all the activities held within the scope of the culture and tourism committee, of which he was the chairman, and especially the Accessible City Workshop held in Girne, and read out the program of the committee for the next period.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality