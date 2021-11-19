Sumarts 17th November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

We had a great night at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy for Sumarts Karaoke night on the 17th November 2021.

If you want a great Wednesday night out then this is the place to be.

We had superb fish and chips with mushy peas, great service, good company and excellent singing so thank you to everyone who joined us and the weather was much better this week.

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet for hosting us and the great news is we will be continuing our Karaoke Nights at Seabreeze next year.

Keep safe all and we hope to see you again soon.

