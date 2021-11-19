Future Dancers train at the Girne Social Life Center

Within the scope of the workshop and course programs prepared by Girne Municipality Social Life Center which are suitable for all ages and people, dance lessons were started with the participation of children aged 7-13, accompanied by dance instructor Bahar Hacımehmet.

The children who participated in this three-month course program received full marks for their performance in their classes.

The children and their families, who enjoyed socialising, learning together, being a team and dancing to music, were pleased with the lessons.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, it was stated that the phone number 0392 815 15 08 can be called to get more information about the Social Life Center course programs.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality