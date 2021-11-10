St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, November 2021 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their November magazine which is so full of information as under.

Please note that we will be reverting to our previous time of 10:30am for our Sunday morning service from Sunday 7th November.

Each Sunday there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10:30am.

The latest Covid-19 regulations allow churches to meet again but those attending must be able to show either an ADA Pass, an up-to-date vaccination certificate or a current PCR negative test.

Please note that wearing masks, social distancing and limits on numbers are still necessary and it is important to arrive on time as we will not be able to admit anyone after 10:30am.

Thursday Morning – 10am – Holy Communion Service

For any further information please see the church website or contact the Church Wardens.

On Father Mikes Page he writes:

“We had a lovely Harvest Thanksgiving service in St Andrew’s on Sunday 24th October with a full church, (well, as full as Covid restrictions will allow), followed by a baptism service where Future Kaima Ijoko was received into the family of the church.”…..more…..

And so much more is included in this month’s magazine for readers which is interesting and enjoyable.

For those readers who may have internet issues that spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!