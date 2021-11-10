Minister Dr. Ali Pilli message on Atatürk Commemoration Day

Dr Pilli made the following statement on 10th November, Atatürk Commemoration Day.

“Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who wrote his name in golden letters not only in Turkish history but also in world history with his ideas, achievements and thoughts, devoted his life to his country and nation.

Despite the difficult conditions of the country and the limited opportunities he had, Atatürk led the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, which was independent and based on national sovereignty, with the power and support he received from his nation.

The thoughts and principles of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the great hero of the Turkish nation, will continue to be the most important guide for us, the Turkish Cypriot people.

I commemorate the Great Leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk with gratitude for the great deeds he did on behalf of his homeland and nation, and bow respectfully in his spiritual presence. God rest his soul.”

Dr. Ali Pilli

Minister of Health

Source (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Health