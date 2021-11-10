Celebrate Christmas with KAR Christmas Grotto and Raffle

Readers Mail…

From Kyrenia Animal Rescue….

Hello readers,

At Kyrenia Animal Rescue we are getting ready for Christmas celebrations and would like to tell you about our seasonal events.

KAR Christmas Grotto

Our Christmas Grotto has its Grand Opening on Monday 15 November at 10am at our Office/Gladrags premises in Karakum.

There will be a surprise seasonal guest appearance to officially open the Grotto. The Grotto will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 09:30am to 1:00pm every week up until Christmas.

We are having the Grotto and 2 Saturday Christmas Markets instead of our Grand Bazaar this year. The Saturday Markets will be on the 27th November and the 4th December from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

KAR Christmas Raffle

We are still holding our very popular raffle. Raffle tickets are on sale at our Gladrags/Office and our volunteers also have supplies to sell. They are 10TL each this year with amazing prizes which include 1000TL supermarket voucher, 500TL meat voucher, luxury hamper, booze, free meals and services etc.