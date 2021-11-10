KAR want Part Time workers and volunteers at the Rescue Centre

Readers Mail….

From: Kyrenia Animal Rescue….

Our Kyrenia Animal Rescue Centre is looking for part-time workers to regularly cover the hours of Monday to Sunday 8.00 am to 4.00pm. Duties will include but are not limited to cleaning the dogs and cats living areas and generally taking care of the animals. Transport is available from Girne (Kyrenia).

Even if you can only commit to 1 day a week, that would really help. More than 1 day a week would be fantastic. We just desperately need help.

We are also looking for regular volunteers to act as “Meeters and Greeters” to help show our visitors around. These hours are 9.00 am to 1.00 pm.

If you would like to join Team KAR at our rescue centre please contact Elaine (Centre Manager) on 0533 863 1950 or the office by e-mail on kartrnc@gmail.com You don’t need to have done this sort of work before as full training will be given.

You just need to love our cats and dogs and want to give them the best you can.