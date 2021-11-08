TRNC President Ersin Tatar approved the new cabinet

The new coalition government of the National Unity Party-Democrat Party (UBP-DP) was presented to President Ersin Tatar by the National Unity Party Leader Faiz Sucuoğlu.

Faiz Sucuoğlu, who was elected as the Chairman of the UBP at the congress held last weekend and was appointed by the President to form the government on Monday (1st November), presented the cabinet he formed after his meetings with the political parties in the Parliament to President Tatar last Friday (5th November).

The Prime Ministry as well as eight Ministries have been assigned to the UBP, whilst the DP received two Ministries, which are as follows:

Prime Minister: Dr. Faiz Sucuoğlu (UBP)

Minister of Economy and Energy: Sunat Atun (UBP)

Minister of Tourism and Environment: Fikri Ataoğlu (DP)

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu (UBP)

Minister of Finance: Dursun Oğuz (UBP)

Minister of Interior: Kutlu Evren (UBP)

Minister of Public Works and Communications: Resmiye Canaltay (UBP)

Minister of National Education and Culture: Olgun Amcaoğlu (UBP)

Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources: Nazım Çavuşoğlu (UBP)

Minister of Health: Ali Pilli (UBP)

#Minister of Labour and Social Security: Koral Çağman (DP)

Source: TRNC Public Information Office