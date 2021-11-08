Düzkaya win the Derby in Çatalköy

By Richard Beale …..

Düzkaya were the victors in this “local derby” at Çatalkoy, gaining them 3 vital points, and were deserving winners over a disappointing Esentepe side.

Details: DÜZKAYA KOSK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 1

Saturday November 6, 2021: AKSA League 1: Nihat Bağcıer Stadium.

Two goals from Düzkaya talented striker YAĞIŞ GENÇAY was a repeat performance when the teams last met in season 2015-16, where again he scored both of Düzkaya’s goals in their 2-1 win. This was a winning start for new Düzkaya Coach Hasan Topaloğlu who took over the reins this week.

For Esentepe it was a frustrating afternoon for their Coach Kılıç Ali, their many supporters who came the short distance to Catalköy and frustrating for the team as well. Esentepe were without 2 goal hero Deniz Kıbar injured after last week’s win over Görneç, with experienced midfielders Ilyas and Hüseyin Ermış still recovering from injuries and top goal scorer Şükrü suspended once again, Esentepe fielded a very young team. The young players, as always, show plenty of effort but at times their inexperience shows and they are inconsistent. This is not to blame the youngsters for this defeat, Düzkaya were the better team and deserved the 3 points. We are all frustrated at the moment as there are many good things about the team, we just haven’t been able to field a settled team due to injuries and suspensions.

Match action Düzkaya in red

On a warm and very sunny day there was probably a crowd of 150, with many from Esentepe.

The opening exchanges were scrappy, Düzkaya came close to scoring first when Yağış set up Önder but he sliced his shot wide of the goal.

Düzkaya took the lead in the 22nd minute when Esentepe were caught on the break. Esentepe were awarded a free kick just outside the Düzkaya area, Emek’s free kick was punched away by Ex Esentepe goalkeeper Ali Karal and further cleared upfield by the defence where Can and Yağış broke at speed with a 2 on 2 situation, Can judged his pass perfectly to YAĞIŞ GENÇAY to slot past the advancing Onur. 1-0.

Esentepe were very sluggish with their attacks breaking down with Hüseyin Deynekli fighting a lone battle upfront, often being very isolated.

Düzkaya second goal came from the penalty spot in the 45th minute after a push on a Düzkaya player by Nersin. Up stepped YAĞIŞ GENÇAY to send Onur the wrong way with his spot kick. 2-0

Esentepe had their best chance of the match in injury time of the first half when good work by Ege Can on the left going across the Düzkaya area before spotting Hüseyin Deynekli who had time to take aim and send his shot just over Ali’s crossbar. HALF TIME : 2-0.

Not for the first time this season Esentepe Coach Kılıç Ali may have given his team the “hair blower treatment “, he replaced Tuğra and Kemal during the break with Eser and Semih.

Esentepe at last had someone in Eser who is a recognised striker and he was in action in the first minute of the second half shooting just over the bar after some good work again by Ege Can on the left.

The changes had the desired effect with Esentepe enduring their best spell of the match and got their reward in the 52nd minute when Düzkaya defender Mehmet Kuşcu made a high challenge on Hüseyin Deynekli catching the young Esentepe forward in the face inside the box. EMEK KIRILMAZ put away the penalty to bring Esentepe back into the match. 2-1

Left – YAĞIŞ scores

Eser headed just wide of goal in another Esentepe attack as they pressed for the equaliser.

The match had become very basic with both teams by-passing the midfield with the long ball being the favoured option.

Düzkaya should have put the game to bed in the 67th minute when a quick breakaway saw Cemal Deliktaş outstrip Şenol and he looked certain to score with only Onur to beat in goal, but the big Esentepe goalkeeper managed to block the Düzkaya’s forward’s shot.

Esentepe finished strongly pushing players upfield, in the last minute of 6 minutes of injury time Hüseyin Deynekli cracked in a shot on the right that looked a goal all the way before the flying Ali dived to clutch the ball out of the air with a magnificent save. FULL TIME SCORE: 2-1.

SUMMING UP: A frustrating afternoon as shown by Esentepe Coach Kılıç Ali who resembled a mechanical windmill on the touchline for most of the match! Cannot fault the team for their effort they just look disjointed and unbalanced with all the injuries and suspensions at the moment. I feel confident when we can field a settled team things will get back on track.