TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcement for border crossings

“Our Ministry has announced, that on the ground of renovations and repair works to be carried out by the Greek Cypriot side at some police stations and land border gates, Lokmacı Border Gate would be closed to crossings on 1st -2nd November 2021, and subsequently, that the planned renovation has been postponed.

In accordance with the new information provided by the Greek Cypriot side to our authorities, due to the repair works to be made, Lokmacı Border Gate will be closed to entries and exits from 11:00 (am) on 9 November 2021, Tuesday, to 11:00 (am) on 11 November 2021, Thursday”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office