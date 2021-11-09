Linda’s Appeal and Susie’s 1 month of Fundraising

Readers mail…..

From Susie L Ford….

A month ago, I decided to do a fund-raising event for Linda Lamb, who is awaiting surgery for a brain aneurism.

We sent out a couple of collection boxes and would like to thank Serhat Akdemir at The Village Bistro, Esentepe and to Ali Raza at Diiva Restaurant,Esentepe for holding them.

We had a sponsored shave at The Balti House, Esentepe where Martin Ford, Peter Dunne, Dave Lavender and Aliyah Lamb had bits shaved by Diane Ward.

At my weekly quiz at The Balti House, we collected on the football cards.

Then to finish off we held a Yard Sale at the Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy which was a great success.

It just shows me how generous people can be and how a community can pull together in times of need.

I want to give special thanks to everybody who helped me make this possible and thank you to you all for donations whether it was by Yard Sale donations, foods or money.

I am pleased to say we raised a Grand Total of £150 Pound Sterling plus 5,485 TL.

Best of luck to Linda and we wish you a speedy recovery.

SUSIE. Q Xxxxxxxx