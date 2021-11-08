Susie’s Yard Sale at the Balti House for Linda’s Appeal

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

Hello Chris….

We had a really lovely morning and afternoon at The Balti House, Esentepe for Susie’s Yard sale between 10.00am to 2.00pm with some excellent bargains to be had for those that quickly claimed them.

I want to give a massive Thank You to my helpers, Dave Lavender, Diane Ward, Kate Bell, Clarisse Cooper and my hubbie Martin for all of your hard work and help which made such a difference to the day

Thank you to everyone who donated to our fundraising event.

Thank you to Rose Langman and Kath Gardner for making and donating those yummy cakes. and also to Anne Thomson for making the beautiful Xmas cake.

Thank you to you all for coming and buying and supporting this fundraising event.

Thank you to the Kolan Hospital team who came..

Thank you to the Balti House for hosting us and if I missed anyone, my apologies.

The Winner of the Xmas Cake was Diane Ward with a great guess of 8 pounds in weight and the cake weighed 8lb 6oz !!

We raised a TOTAL of 2.300TL plus £50 pound sterling for Linda’s Appeal

Thank you again and well done all.

SUSIE xxxx