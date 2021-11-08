Winter Term courses at Girne Municipality Social Life Center

Within the scope of winter term courses and workshops, trainees started to attend their first lessons.

With the transformation of the old municipality building into the center where courses and workshops are held, the courses in the center, which opens a new window to the social and cultural life of the city, attract great attention. On the other hand, 80 people attended English courses for adults organised in cooperation with Final International University which started their classes on the university campus.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu stated that they organised training in various fields for the residents of the region with a three-month course and workshop program, and stated that the workshops continued and the courses started the new term training. Kadıoğlu said that new classes will be opened for new registrations, so the registrations of those who want to benefit from the courses continue.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü met with the trainees during his visit to the sewing workshop and English children’s courses in the center and wished the trainees success in their studies. He stated that the center aims to help women, children and all the people of the city to improve themselves, socialize and contribute to family budgets with some courses and workshops.

Güngördü said, “The fact that cities allow the public to be individuals who think, research and produce is also an opportunity to increase the quality of life of our people. I wish every individual to take advantage of this opportunity, and I hope that we will contribute to our people’s success by producing and improving themselves during the economic crisis our world and our country are going through.”

Registration to other courses continue with the addition of a Turkish Course, English Course, Computer Course, Cocoon Course, Patchwork Course, Chess Course, Marbling Art Course and First Aid Course which are offered for adults at the Girne Municipality Social Life Center.

For children; a Dance course, English course and Chess course are available.

It has been noted that the phone number 0 (392) 815 15 08 can be called to obtain information about the courses and to register..

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality