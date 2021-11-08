Sumarts 3rd November Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello

We had another packed night at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy on Thursday 3rd November with Sumarts Karaoke entertaining the guests and encouraging those singing stars to give their all.

We had excellent singers and lots of fun, laughter, and even some smoochy dancing to make the night a great success.

Again the Seabreeze gave us wonderful service and those very tasty fish and chips dishes and we say a big thank you to Claire and Mehmet for hosting us as always.

Safe journey to those going home and do please book for next week as it gets very busy.

Thank you all for joining us

Susie xxx