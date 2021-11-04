TRNC tourism being promoted in the UK

The Ministry of Tourism and Environment is represented at the “World Travel Market 2021” tourism fair held in London.

The physical event, which is the first leg of the World Tourism Fair (WTM), organised for the first time in a hybrid format (both physical and digital) this year, took place at the Excel fairground in London’s Docklands region, as in previous years.

The virtual fair, which is the continuation of the fair, will take place on 8th-9th November 2021 under the name of ‘WTM London Virtual’.

In general, the most important features of WTM, which is defined as the second largest exhibition in the world after the ITB Berlin exhibition, are the determination of the tourism policies to be followed by the countries and the big tour operators in the next year, the tourism products (business, education, culture, health, travel and technology). It is listed as creating an opportunity for exhibition by tourism professionals.

Another feature of the fair is the presence of important seminars, panels and workshops on the status and future of the tourism sector, in which many industry professionals participate as speakers and spectators

In particular, this year WTM increases the importance of the fair, as it is the first international tourism fair held in the world in 2021.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office