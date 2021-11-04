President Tatar: “We will never go back to before 1974”

TRNC President Ersin Tatar emphasised that “We will never go back to before 1974” and said, “After all the sacrifices and the price paid, it is our duty to preserve our rights in Cyprus up to the end and to preserve the sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriot people with two states.”

According to the statement of the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar attended the National Struggle and Martyrs’ Remembrance Ceremony organised by the Cyprus Martyrs Remembrance Platform in Girne American University.

Tatar stated that the search for a partnership solution on a federal basis was inconclusive and, with the support of the Republic of Turkey, it has emerged that there can be an agreement with the cooperation of two separate states living side by side based on sovereign equality in Cyprus.

President Tatar noted that the Greek Cypriot side still dreams of making the island of Cyprus a Hellenic island and that they do not want to reach an agreement on the basis of equality.

Stating that they shared and will continue to share this new vision with the whole world after being elected as the President, Tatar reminded of the past days and events and commemorated the martyrs with mercy and expressed his gratitude to the veterans.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office