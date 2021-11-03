 ‘Life and Home by Child’s Hand’ Exhibition at Art Rooms Gallery

An exhibition entitled ‘Life and Home by Child’s Hand’ has been sponsored by Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), the Northern Cyprus Foundation for the Protection of Environment and Cultural Heritage and the TRNC Directorate of Forestry. The exhibition will be opened on Tuesday, 2nd November at 18.30, at Art Rooms Gallery in Girne by the President of the TRNC, Ersin Tatar.

Visitors who wish can make donations by purchasing ‘bird nests’ at the exhibition. The donors will be given a certificate with their names and the coordinates of the places where the bird nests will be located.

The exhibition will be open to visitors at the Art Rooms Gallery between 13.00-20.00 every day, except Sundays, until 12th November 2021.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)