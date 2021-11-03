Esentepe Youngsters back on top

By Richard Beale …..

After suffering their first defeat of the season against rivals Gençlik Güçü last weekend, Esentepe regained the top spot position again with a hardworking team performance against lowly Görneç.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 2 GÖRNEÇ KSK U21 0

Sunday 31st October: AKSA U21 League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

With a 12.00am kick off the weather for end of October was surprisingly still very warm, so full marks to both teams in providing a very competitive and entertaining match.

Another surprise was that the scoreline was not more than two goals this was largely due to the Görneç goalkeeper HASAN DEMİRYEGE who pulled off a number of good saves with Esentepe also hitting the woodwork twice.

Flying in the air ! – Görneç Under 21 goalkeeper HASAN DEMİRYEGE making two of his many fine saves.

I don’t know what it is about Görneç they seem to produce very tall and physically stronger players than Esentepe who are much shorter – must be the mountain air in Görneç !

Anyway Esentepe overcame this physical miss-match and produced a hard working team performance which every player contributed to in some way. The Under 21 team every week cannot always field a settled team with first team call ups and non availability, it is a fine testament to the Esentepe system that players just slot in, they seem to know what their role is and just get on with it.

There were many fine performances HALIT ÇUKU solid at the back, in midfield GÖKDENIZ SOYTÜRK was behind many of the Esentepe moves, his partner in midfield MAHMUT ŞEN did the “dirty work” breaking up Görneç attacks. On the wings DINCER KARAL and DURSUN ALI KARAL were always a danger. Esentepe Captain ŞAHIN ERDOĞAN, put himself about physically and was unlucky not to score.

Esentepe Captain ŞAHIN ERDOĞAN made his presence felt

Esentepe scored in the second minute following an Ismet corner on the right which deflected into the net off Can Karabulut.

Esentepe second goal arrived in the 52nd minute following another corner this time taken by Gökdeniz which was bundled into the net at the far post by BOĞACHAN AYAR. Görneç Number 11 Ibrahim Dogan was red carded by the referee, I think for contesting the goal.

In fairness to Görneç though they were outplayed and down to 10 men they never let their heads drop and competed for every ball. FULL TIME SCORE 2-0.

MAN of the MATCH – HASAN DEMİRYEGE