Mayor Güngördü meets Social Services Director Hüseyin Akcan

Social Services Department Director, Hüseyin Akcan, and Girne Over 18 Disabled Rehabilitation Center Manager, Leyla Yorgancıoğlu Usta, visited Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

Akcan thanked the Mayor of Girne for his contributions to both the Girne Social Services Department branch affiliated to their Department and the Rehabilitation Center for the Over 18 Disabled. He stated that social services work in cooperation with local governments all over the world and that Girne Municipality always provides great support to society and institutions. Akcan also advised Mayor Güngördü that they had a shortage of personnel in the Social Services Department and described to him their works and projects.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü welcomed Akcan and Leyla Yorgancıoğlu and said that they always give their best support to the two schools for the disabled in the region. Güngördü pointed out that the state should provide more help and should eliminate the grievances of the disabled and all disadvantaged citizens.

Güngördü invited Akcan to the UCLG-MEWA (United Cities and Local Governments Middle East and West Asia Regional Organisation) Accessible Tourism Workshop to be held on 21-22 October 2021, hosted by Girne Municipality.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality