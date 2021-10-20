Girne Artists at the International Painting Workshop in Izmir

The bilateral good relations that Girne Municipality has maintained with its “sister” city, İzmir Karşıyaka Municipality, continue to develop in many areas. Özlem Ekinci and Şenol Özdevrim took part in the international painting workshop held in Bostancı Fine Arts Park on October 18-22, 2021, organised and hosted by İzmir Karşıyaka Municipality. The art event was held in an open space with the participation of many artists from Turkey and abroad. It was open to the public.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they participated in the workshop with the works of Şenol Özdevrim and Özlem Ekinci, two very important artists, who are known for the value they add to the city. Güngördü pointed out that such events are important for our city and our country, and wished success to the artists who participated in the workshop.

Who is Senol Ozdevrim?

He was born in Limassol Cyprus. He is a graduate of Azerbaijan Painters Academy. He is a faculty member at the Faculty of Fine Arts at the American University of Cyprus. He is a member of the scientific board of the international art magazine. He is the artistic director of the International Vounous Terracotta Symposium and has curated many international exhibitions. The artist represented his country in eight solo exhibitions and twenty-four international symposiums and art workshops. Some of the artist’s works were printed as postage stamps. He has many works in museums, public institutions and private collections.

Who is Ozlem Ekinci?

She was born in 1992 in Mardin. She completed her primary, secondary and high school education in Mardin. During her high school years, her painting was selected and exhibited in an inter-high school painting exhibition. She took private lessons in painting. In 2012, she won a place at the Girne American University, Turkish Language Teaching Department. Between 2014 and 2019, she took workshop lessons in the field of painting and ceramics from the Cypriot Artist and Academician Şenol Özdevrim, and took calligraphy classes during her university years. She started to work as a Turkish Teacher at Girne American College in 2017.

In 2017, she started her Master’s degree with a thesis in the field of Educational Administration and Supervision at Girne American University. In 2020, she completed her education as a High Honour Student. Özlem Ekinci’s works have been exhibited in many exhibitions and symposiums in Turkey and abroad.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality