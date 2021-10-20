ARUCAD Vice Dean at  ECOEI Forum

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), Vice Rector for International and Social Relations Assist. Assoc. Dr. İbrahim Dalkılıç made a speech at the Senior University Representatives Forum held by the Economic Cooperation Organisation Training Institute (ECOEI) on Thursday, September 30.

Speaking at the online forum of ECOEI on 30th September Dr İbrahim Dalkılıç gave the experience of ARUCAD, a newly established art-oriented university, where more than half of its students come from abroad. Dr Dalkılıç said “As it is known, the position we are in, as a university located in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, brings with it certain economic and accessibility difficulties. However, despite this, the Universities of the TRNC have been doing important work in the last ten years in terms of opening up and institutionalising. I believe that we are also making efforts for the internationalisation of the higher education environment in the country.” Dalkılıç continued his speech by expressing that ARUCAD was ready to cooperate in different concepts in order to support the regional development goal of ECOEI in higher education.

The overall objective of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation (ECO), an intergovernmental regional organisation comprising countries from Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, the Middle East and South Asia, is the sustainable economic development of its member states and the region as a whole. The Senior University Representatives Forum (ECOEI), which is carried out as an ECO project, continues to work as a high-level education platform where opportunities and challenges for regional cooperation in higher education are discussed, and evaluations are made for the development and globalisation of the existing structures and conditions of participating universities.

The online forum had representatives from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan as well as the TRNC.

