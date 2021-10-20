New English Courses for Adults begin in November in Girne

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü announced that the second set of English courses for adults, a scheme that began in the summer, will also run during the winter months. He said that the courses are an opportunity for everyone. Pointing out the importance of learning a language, Güngördü wished the trainees success during the course they will select, emphasising that it is important for everyone to know English in the tourism city of Girne.

The courses, run jointly by the Municipality of Girne and Final International University, offer certified general English courses with a 10-week and 60-hour program organised within the framework of the programs prepared by the Girne Municipality Social Life Center.

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, applications will be accepted until Monday, 25th October 2021. Following the placement test, to be held at Final University on 27th October 2021, the trainees will start classes at the beginning of November.

For information and registration a telephone “hotline” (0392) 815 15 08 can be used.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality