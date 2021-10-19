BRS News: Remembering Sir David Amess and Travel to the UK

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

BRS Latest News

PRESIDENT ERSIN TATAR – MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE

President Ersin Tatar issued the following message of condolence on the death of Conservative MP, Sir David Amess.

“I was shocked to hear about the tragic death of Sir David Amess, Conservative Party MP from Essex.

Sir David was a long-time friend of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and he will always be remembered for his principled stand for fairness and justice towards the Turkish Cypriot people.

On behalf of myself, my family, and the people of the TRNC, I wish to express my profound condolences and sympathies to his family, his constituencies, and his loved ones.

May he rest in peace.”

TRAVELLING TO THE UK

Despite rumours that are circulating, unless you have been fully vaccinated in the UK, EU or US you WILL require the following, whether you are travelling from ERCAN or LARNACA/PAPHOS

A negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to your flight

To have pre-booked a Day-2 and Day-8 PCR test (Day-5 test to release is available)

To have completed a UK Locator form no more than 48 hours prior to your flight.

To complete a MANDATORY 10-day self isolation at the address given on the Locator Form.

If you complete a Day-5 test to release test you will still need to complete the Day-8 test.

To comply with the instructions given by the ‘Track and Trace’ team should you have been in contact with someone on your journey who has subsequently tested positive for Covid.

TO SEE ALL THE LATEST INFORMATION REGARDING TRAVEL (and other topics) PLEASE VISIT THE WEBSITE AND USE THE BritBOT (see below).

KIBTEK WINTER TARIFF – FROM 1ST NOVEMBER 2021

Price increases are likely later this year

Weekdays

Off-peak hours are 22.00-07.00 on weekdays: 0.6508 TL / kWh,

Normal hours are 07.00-17.00: 0.9873 TL / kWh.

Peak hours are 17.00-22.00: 1,2908 TL / kWh.

Weekends and Holidays

Off peak hours are 24.00 – 0700: 0.6308 TL/ kWh

Normal Hours are 22.00 – 24.00 and 07.00 – 17.00: 0.9873 TL / kWh

Peak Hours are 17.00 – 22.00: 1.2708 TL / kWh

BritBOT REMINDER

We continue to update the information that is on our website from which the BritBOT is driven. When you use this OR login to the website to check information you will see a notation on the right of each section which states when the information was last updated.

This is so far proving to be a very popular option for members to navigate to the popular areas of the website.

Just go to the website. login and click on the BritBOT image to help you find answers to your questions. Should you need more information then go to the main pages using the Menu. If you still do not see what you need please click on the ‘Contact Us’ box and if we can see that certain information requires more detail we will update it.

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp