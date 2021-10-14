ATA expands with new members clinic location at Creditwest Bank

The cooperation between the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) and Creditwest Bank continues to evolve with the opening of an ATA members clinic at the bank’s Girne branch.

Branch Manager Caner Demircioğlu said, “for some time we have been a collection point for the ATA’s blue bottle top recycling scheme, so having an ATA member clinic at the branch is a natural progression. Myself and all the branch staff have been talking about this for weeks and are pleased that today 12th October 2021 the very first member clinic of any kind has taken place at my branch, and I am pleased the ATA has chosen my branch as a place to hold one of their regular member clinics. I wish the ATA every success for the future with their member clinics”.

Jacqueline Cameron who came to the bank branch especially to join the ATA said, “l have been meaning to join the ATA for the last couple of years but never got around to it, when l discovered that the ATA was starting members clinic today at this branch I just had to come along and join. For me, its central location and being Wednesday market day make it ideal for me to find more out about the activities the ATA get up to. Well done for choosing this location”.

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd thanked Caner Demircioğlu and Figen Kaymak of Creditwest Bank for helping with the arrangements and the branch’s staff for making them feel so welcome. He said, “Our cooperation with Creditwest goes from strength to strength and today is a good example of how two Turkish Cypriot leaders in their respective fields can work together for the mutual benefit of everyone. Having a number of people specifically come to the brank to join our association today has proved that opening a member clinic at this branch was the right thing to do”.

ATA Member Clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at the Creditwest Bank Girne branch.

For information on this ATA member clinics visit the Member Clinics Page of the ATA website: – www.angloturkishassociation.com

The friendly listening association with a heart supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone