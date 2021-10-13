TRNC Management Agreement to control the Karpaz Donkeys

The Ministry of Tourism and Environment and Dipkarpaz Municipality have signed a cooperation agreement for the management of wild donkeys in Karpaz and to prevent the damage to agriculture they cause in the region and to ensure traffic safety.

The overall management responsibility remains with the Ministry of Tourism and Environment’s Environmental Protection Department but Dipkarpaz Municipality will take control of the entrances and exits of the wired-off area, as a first step, and any needed repairs will be undertaken. In addition the gender and population of the donkeys living in the wired-off area will be determined and recorded by the Dipkarpaz Municipality.

The Municipality will report its activities to the Environmental Protection Department of the Ministry of Tourism on a monthly basis.

Source TRNC Ministry Of Tourism and Environment Press Office 12 October 2021