President Tatar received new Head of Immovable Property Commission

President Ersin Tatar received Növber Ferit Vechi, who has been appointed as the Head of the Immovable Property Commission.

According to the information given by the TRNC Presidency, in his speech at the reception, President Tatar stated that he was very pleased for the appointment of Növber Ferit Vechi as the Head of the Immovable Property Commission who knew the essence of the Cyprus issue due to working as the Consulate and Ambassador of the TRNC for many years in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in different centres.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office