12 hour Bowl a Thon results in aid of Tulips

“WOW!!

Firstly a huge thank you to Kurt Duffield and Maureen Jennings for wanting to take part in the 12 hr bowling challenge for the 2nd year running.

Thank you to the Olive Press for hosting the event and Paul Shaw for organising the challenge matches.

A massive thank you to everyone who sponsored & challenged the bowlers.

To all the cake makers, eaters, and purchases of raffle ticket, pink t-shirts and masks purchases and also the auction bidders, Thank you.

A huge thank you to all the businesses, restaurants & individuals who donated the amazing prizes.

It truly was an amazing day.

On behalf of myself and Sue Tilt, thank you all so much for your continued support and generosity to Tulips/Help Those With Cancer Association

A whopping total of 25,300 TL was raised. Currently the Just Giving Page stands at £560 ( approx 6,750tl). Giving a current total 32,050 TL. This is AMAZING.

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)