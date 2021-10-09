Eser Keçeci’s solo exhibition welcomes art lovers in Lefkosa

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Head of Plastic Arts Department Assist. Assoc. Dr. Eser Keçeci’s solo exhibition entitled ‘I Spy with My Little Eye’ welcomes art lovers in the main gallery of the Rüstem Bookstore in Lefkosa.

Assist. Assoc. Dr. Eser Keçeci, inspired by the classic children’s fairy tales, connects his childhood and the world of her children with digital photo collages in her latest solo exhibition, ‘I Spy with my Little Eye’, and takes the viewer on a journey towards childhood memories by using her art like a needle and thread.

Keçeci, who is still an active member of the Northern Cyprus Ceramics Association, the Mediterranean European Art Association (EMAA), the Cyprus Paper Artists Association and the International Paper Artists Association (IAPMA), reflects the intensity of emotion and hard work that comes with being both a mother and a trainer in her art. and an exhibition that touches its viewer emerges.

Keçeci’s last solo exhibition takes you on a mischievous, emotional and surreal adventure, while making you think about the self-sacrifice of producing a work, the meaning of art, and who is called an artist.

The exhibition entitled ‘I Spy with my Little Eye’ can be visited at the Rustem Bookstore in Nicosia until Monday, 11 October.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)