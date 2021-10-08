Black Olive Newsletter 7th October 2021

Readers mail ….

From Vicky Karaca … Black Olive Café …

Hello readers,

I hope you are all well and hopefully the weather will be cooling down soon.

Thank you all for supporting the Wild Goose Chase for Tulips on Sunday we raised just over 8000 TL and it was a great fun filled day and a big thank you to Richard and Bill for organising it.

Dates for your diaries

Tuesday 12th Oct – 11 am.

Heartbeat NCCCT will be hosting their first coffee morning in a long time at Tervetuloa in Alsancak there will be lots of lovely stalls for you to look at, there will be a lunch menu available.

Wed 13th Oct – 3 pm

112 afternoon Tea

This month’s 112 Afternoon Tea will be on Wednesday 13th October (next Wednesday) at The Black Olive, starting at 3.00 p.m. A lovely, very English, afternoon tea with dainty sandwiches and lots of homemade sweet things and a very interesting speaker for only 60 TL per person.

Our speaker this month will be Advocat Ayten G Birkaya who has recently set up her own firm in Alsancak after practicing as a lawyer in Cyprus since 2014. Ayten will be speaking about the benefits and pitfalls of buying property in the TRNC and also guidelines and regulations about wills and probate. If you have any specific questions, if you let me have them via email before the 13th, Ayten will be happy to research and answer them. Please call 0533 840 7834 to book.

Wed 20th Oct – 2 pm.

Heartbeat NCCT Bingo … Bar opens at 1 pm with food served from 1 pm and Bingo starts at 2 pm

Fri 22nd Oct – 7 pm.

Stans Quiz for Tulips …. The bar opens at 6.30 and Quiz starts at 7 pm

Sun 24th Oct – 6 pm.

Black Olive Sunday Roast ……. Please book early x

Mon 25th Oct – 7 pm

112 Quiz ….. A light hearted fun quiz with quirky questions from Richard and a tasty supper. Bottles of wine for the winning team for only 65TL per person. Please call 0533 840 7834 to book your places.

Sat 25th Dec

Black Olive Christmas Roast is now almost Fully Booked

Many thanks

Vicki xx