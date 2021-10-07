Readers Mail

Susie’s Quiz results 30th September at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail….
Susie L Ford…Quiz master….

On Thursday 30th September, it was a  great packed house for Susie’s Thursday Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe

The rounds consisted of a Table Top, a Music Round, The Easy 5, Multiple Choice, the Danger Zone, Brainiacs Rounds, the Letter Round which this week was all on Scotland, and the Impossible Question.

The results were,

  • 1st       Tyke That                           62 points
  • 2nd      Dunne and Dusted            61 points
  • 3rd       Who Cares                        58 points
  • 4th       Swedish 4play                   55 points
  • 5th      Shebells and the Brains     52 points
  • 6th      The No Know Answers      47 points
  • And the famous Lemon went to The Socialites.

A big thank you to the Balti House, Esentepe for great service and really good food and thank you for hosting us.

Thank you to Clarisse for all her help and a big thank you all for joining us.

KEEP SAFE  and we will see you next Thursday, but do please book early as it gets very busy!

SUSIE XXX

Dunne and Dusted
Who Cares
The Socialites with the Lemon

 

 

 

