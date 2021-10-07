Susie’s Quiz results 30th September at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail….

Susie L Ford…Quiz master….

On Thursday 30th September, it was a great packed house for Susie’s Thursday Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe

The rounds consisted of a Table Top, a Music Round, The Easy 5, Multiple Choice, the Danger Zone, Brainiacs Rounds, the Letter Round which this week was all on Scotland, and the Impossible Question.

The results were,

1st Tyke That 62 points

2nd Dunne and Dusted 61 points

3rd Who Cares 58 points

4th Swedish 4play 55 points

5th Shebells and the Brains 52 points

6th The No Know Answers 47 points

And the famous Lemon went to The Socialites.

A big thank you to the Balti House, Esentepe for great service and really good food and thank you for hosting us.

Thank you to Clarisse for all her help and a big thank you all for joining us.

KEEP SAFE and we will see you next Thursday, but do please book early as it gets very busy!

SUSIE XXX

Dunne and Dusted Who Cares The Socialites with the Lemon