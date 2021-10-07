Susie’s Quiz results 30th September at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail….
Susie L Ford…Quiz master….
On Thursday 30th September, it was a great packed house for Susie’s Thursday Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe
The rounds consisted of a Table Top, a Music Round, The Easy 5, Multiple Choice, the Danger Zone, Brainiacs Rounds, the Letter Round which this week was all on Scotland, and the Impossible Question.
The results were,
- 1st Tyke That 62 points
- 2nd Dunne and Dusted 61 points
- 3rd Who Cares 58 points
- 4th Swedish 4play 55 points
- 5th Shebells and the Brains 52 points
- 6th The No Know Answers 47 points
- And the famous Lemon went to The Socialites.
A big thank you to the Balti House, Esentepe for great service and really good food and thank you for hosting us.
Thank you to Clarisse for all her help and a big thank you all for joining us.
KEEP SAFE and we will see you next Thursday, but do please book early as it gets very busy!
SUSIE XXX
Categories: Readers Mail, Reviews
Leave a Reply