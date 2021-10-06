Impressive win for Esentepe youngsters

By Richard Beale ……..

Esentepe made it 3 wins out of 3 and proudly are joint League leaders on goal difference.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 3 KARŞIYAKA ASK U21 0

Sunday 3rd October : AKSA A2 League: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

I took this first opportunity of casting an eye over the Esentepe Under 21 team and came away greatly impressed, the future of Esentepe football certainly looks bright. Esentepe has always prided itself on developing young players bringing them through the ranks to eventually play in the first team. Many of those players end up being transferred to other clubs, bringing in much needed money. Gökhan Kim in charge of the youth teams continues to do great work and certainly this Under 21 team looks like it can achieve great things.

Karşıyaka Under 21 goalkeeper Yaşar thwarts Esentepe again.

On a very warm sunny afternoon Esentepe completely dominated the match from start to finish, the only surprise that they won by only 3 goals. Two penalty misses, poor finishing and some great saves from the Karşıyaka goalkeeper Yaşar restricted the scoring.

Karşıyaka rarely threatened Ulaş in the Esentepe goal but to their credit they never let their heads drops and battled on gamely.

A number of Esentepe players caught my eye their most experienced player Salih Karal had an impressive match, as did Captain Şahin Erdoğan, Muhammed Yasir, Dinçer Karal. My Esentepe Man of the Match was midfielder GÖKDENIZ SOYTÜRK who was behind many of Esentepe attacks and looks an outstanding prospect.

Special mention to the Karşıyaka goalkeeper YAŞAR BEYAZYÜZ who saved two penalties, one from Gökdeniz and the other in the last minute from Boğaçhan. In between that he made some outstanding saves including a brilliant double save from Muhammed and Şahin in the second half.

I am very assured that Gökhan Kim can continue to produce and develop talent on the assembly line to filter through to the first team in the coming seasons.

ESENTEPE GOALS :

MUSTAFA SOYTÜRK (7), SALIH KARAL (20), DURSUN ALİ KARAL (83).