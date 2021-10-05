The Foreign Residents in the TRNC Oktoberfest 2021 get together

Readers mail…..

From The Foreign Residents in the TRNC ….

Our Events Manager Pamela Tschersich has the following report about our Bavarian Oktoberfest:

“120 members partied the night away as only they know how… throwing themselves into the mood of OKTOBERFEST Traditions… standing up to sing PROSIT…PROSIT… when instructed by our entertainer of the evening Dave Mancini, who did an excellent job of keeping everyone on their toes…

A big thank you to the DENIZKIZI staff for the excellent service and food… plus a super venue with stunning views. Of course I must mention James Heppe -Smith for his contribution of entertaining us on the mike… well done James! As you can see by the photos even the bar staff were enjoying themselves…

Due to COVID when we put the event out we had a curfew of 11pm and we had the musician booked until 10pm. We then had an extension until 12 midnight so I asked Dave to play until 11pm … no problem but the bar stayed on the original time to close… my oversight… but in all honestly the price probably would have been more to an extra hour unlimited bar… but in today’s exchange rate it was a good deal… not quite £20.

Having just been to the UK I was just thinking I might have bought dinner plus a glass of wine … if I was lucky … certainly not in London …. aren’t we lucky living here!!!”