ARUCAD ‘Craft Created’ Art and Design Store opened in Lefkosa

The art and design store named ‘Craft Created’, where specially designed Prints, Ceramics, Paintings, Sculptures and Glass works produced in the workshops of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), as well as promotional/promotional products of the University, has opened in Lefkosa Walled City.

Handcrafted print designed and produced in the Ateliers of the University in Ankara Street, right behind the Art Space, where the exhibitions and workshops of both Cypriot and international artists working in the fields of art, architecture, design and media in Lefkosa Walled City are exhibited to the public. The ‘Craft Created’ art and design store was opened, where glass and ceramic artworks are available for purchase.

The art and design store ‘Craft Created’, where the works produced in printing, glass, ceramics, painting and sculpture ateliers of the university are also exhibited and sold, including the works of ARUCAD students as well as the designers and artists working individually in Cyprus, providing the opportunity to exhibit their works and find buyers.

The ‘Craft Created’ art and design store also aims to provide economic support to both the artists and designers on the island who are devoted to art and continue to produce works in line with their possibilities, as well as ARUCAD students.

ARUCAD’s ‘Craft Created’ art and design store is open between 08.30 – 17.30 on weekdays and 08.30 – 13.30 on Saturdays, in the Walled City Lefkosa on Ankara Street behind Art Space. You can find more information about the art and design store by calling 0533 862 47 71.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)