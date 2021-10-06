Book Presentation: The Artists Group are ‘The Thursday Artists’

The Story of the Artists Group ‘The Thursday Artists’ – Book Presentation

Heidi Trautmann together with Işık Bookstore /IşıkKitabevi invite you to the book presentation

19 October 2021 16:00 hrs at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery, Girne

25 October 2021 16:00 hrs at the Atatürk Cultural Centre, Nicosia

Over many years a group of artists living in the northern part of Cyprus have worked together, shared their knowledge and experience, and also models, for over twenty years. They have travelled many paths together in the process, and have helped each other in myriad ways. They are a group of people with very colourful backgrounds, Cypriots and other nationalities who have lived on the island for a large part of their lives, people who in one way or another have left an imprint in the soil of Cyprus. The Shoes are a symbol of the road they have travelled together, a road of friendship, work and appreciation.

Some of the group members have recently departed this life, and Heidi Trautmann thought that they should not be forgotten. This book is a tribute to all the members of the group, past and present, and was created during the pandemic years of 2020/2021, the only time in all these years that the situation forbade meeting and working together.

Besides the urge to reproduce and hunt, the urge to make art is as old as humanity itself. It is a vital educational tool that fully develops the five human senses: sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell.

During the book launch a photo show will be given in honour of the art group members who have departed life during the last two years:

Margaret H.Goulding-Bosworth, Marilyn Bosworth, Muriel Clutten, Monika Ottow, Michael Raine, Ruth Smith, Anne Hughes.