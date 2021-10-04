Greek Cypriots violating the rights of Turkish Cypriots and Turkey

TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Statement

The Greek Cypriot Administration announced that it will start hydrocarbon exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean on 3rd October with a Maltese-flagged and Italian-owned ship. In addition to this, it was also announced that they plan to drill in the south of the island in November. These unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot side also violate the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Despite the aggressive attitude of the Greek Cypriot administration that has escalated the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Cypriot side has made suggestions for reconciliation and cooperation from the very first day. The comprehensive cooperation proposal of the Turkish Cypriot side on hydrocarbon resources dated 13th July 2019 is still on the table. It’s never too late for dialogue and cooperation.

In addition, Turkey’s proposal to convene a comprehensive conference with the participation of all interested parties with interests in the Eastern Mediterranean is an extremely important initiative that points the way out.

The approach of the Greek Cypriot side on this issue has always been to ignore our constructive suggestions and to continue its provocative activities. The unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot administration violate the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people as well as the continental shelf of Turkey.

As the Turkish Cypriot side, we would like to remind you once again of our call for cooperation. If the Greek Cypriot side continues to violate our rights with unilateral activities, we will continue to take equal and simultaneous steps with determination together with Motherland Turkey.

Source (Turkish) TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs