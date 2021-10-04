FM Nikos Christodoulides prefers aggression and impertinence

TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement regarding the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot administration of South Cyprus

The claims put forward by Nikos Christodoulides, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus in his recent statement to the press against our Motherland Turkey are part and parcel of the Greek Cypriot side’s disrespectful and presumptuous approach aiming at cloaking its own aggressive stance.

Nikos Christodoulides went as far as claiming that “Turkey pursues an aggressive policy; there is no country which are in good relations with Turkey and Turkey is in an effort to create a new Ottoman Empire”. It will be suffice to resort to historical realities in order to comprehend the real “aggressor” with its greedy behaviour that is far from sharing in the island of Cyprus and in the region. The Turkish Cypriot side, together with Turkey, has demonstrated its goodwill in reaching an agreement on the long lasting Cyprus issue up to now and has proved its constructive attitude.

Accusations against Turkey by the Greek Cypriot side, which rejected all proposals and ignores the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people on the island and their inalienable right to govern themselves, is hypocrisy in the simplest terms.

The Greek Cypriot side is responsible for increasing tension in and around the island. It is worth reminding to the Greek Cypriot side that the constructive proposal of the Turkish Cypriot side regarding the natural resources on and around the island is still on the table.

We invite the Greek Cypriot side, who prefers aggression and impertinence over dialogue and diplomacy, to act reasonably.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office