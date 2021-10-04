Tatar: Another indication that the RoC is now a Greek Cypriot state

President Ersin Tatar stated that although the “Republic of Cyprus” was established on 16th August 1960, this attitude of the Greek Cypriot Administration, which changed it and has organised ceremonies every year on 1st October under the name of “foundation anniversary” is another indication that the Republic of Cyprus has turned into a Greek Cypriot state.

According to the statement made by the Presidency, President Tatar made the following statement:

“The Republic of Cyprus, established on the 16th of August 1960 with the equal founding partnership of the Turkish Cypriot and the Greek Cypriot peoples, was transformed into a Greek Cypriot state by force of arms after the attacks of the 21st December 1963 with the aim of achieving Enosis on the island. The Turkish Cypriot people were excluded from the Republic of Cyprus. In addition to the amendment of the constitution of this republic, which was transformed into a Greek Cypriot state by the Greek Cypriots, the date of the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus was changed to 1st October. This is just another fact that proves that the Republic of Cyprus is a Greek Cypriot state.”

Source; TRNC Public Information Office