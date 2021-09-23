When night falls in Alsancak and a Bell tolls – what does it mean?

After dining on a sumptuous traditional British roast meal at the Black Olive in Alsancak, members and guests of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus sat in the evening darkness and listened for a bell to toll.

When it came on a warm Monday evening in September an eerie silence then fell on a packed Black Olive Café it could only mean one thing; Jarra Brown MBE is giving an emotional talk to members and guests of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus about his role in the repatriation of those British service men and women who were killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Never can a story about one flag draped coffin after another after another capture the imagination of its audience unless it is told from by the person at the very heart of the story, that person was Jarra Brown and his story told in his book 46 miles is nothing less than unbelievable!

Encompassing all types of emotions during his talk there was not a dry eye left by the time Jarra finished his enthralling and spell binding recollections of the important role he played in helping those who had given their life for the benefit of others to receive some dignity and respect on the final 46 miles of their journey through life and death.

ATA member Ahea Hannan said ‘l have cried, laughed, been put through a tumble dryer of emotions tonight but above all else feel as if I have walked those 46 miles myself and all whilst enjoying another great ATA event’.

Ex Police Officer and ATA member Frank Carter said ‘Tonight’s talk brought back many memories for me, all the planning the Police do as part of their every day duties which is not seen by the public, but tonight was brilliantly illustrated by Jarra in his talk. It is good the ATA put on events like this both for its members and the wider public. Thank you’.

Following his talk, Debbie Bird of the ATA presented Jarra with a sizeable donation on behalf of the ATA to be given to his charity which assists the children who have lost a parent whilst on active service with the British Forces. A collection amongst the audience swelled this donation even further.

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd said the association is constantly trying to bring different enjoyable activities to its members and tonight was just another example where those present have been treated to something different. Experienced, witnessed and joined in the joy and happiness one person can bring to the lives of many others through the spoken word. Tonight, will live long in everyone’s memory and the association thanks Jarra Brown MBE for doing so!

