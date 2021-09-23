Stan’s Music Quiz Results at The Taj Indian Restaurant

Readers mail….

From Sue Tilt….Tulips….

Hello readers,

What an amazing night. We had 74 people attend which was record breaking for us but what an incredible atmosphere!.

Thank you to the lovely Stanley John Cudd (who wore his new Quiz Master T-Shirt), to the wonderful Taj Indian restaurant and bar for being such generous hosts to Tulips and to everyone who attended and made it such a good night.

A great total raised which was a whopping 3,570tl!!!

Please watch out for the next quiz date which we will be publishing soon and do book early so as not to be disappointed and below we have included some of the many photos from this event which can be found on our Facebook page

Many thanks

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)