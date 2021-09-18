A fantastic night for Tulips at the Supper Club event

Readers mail….

From Sue Tilt….Tulips….

Thankfully the rain arrived during the day and allowed the event to go ahead but it did put the organizing behind a little but what an amazing night with Sharon Holmes kicking the evening off and warming the crowd up ready for Harry Cambridge to come on to sing, not only Luther Vandross songs but other well known and loved Motown songs.

Our first thanks have to go to Laurence Floyd and Delia Rushbrooke who I know had sleepless nights over the rain and that was without PCR’s and all the continuous changes with the Covid restrictions. Once again they did a magnificent job and produced a fantastic evening of which Tulips is extremely grateful to be the beneficiary.

Thank you to the hosts, The Colony Hotel and their staff. They worked under difficult conditions with the weather earlier and considering most were students stepping in to help that night, they did a fabulous job.

Thank you to Talese Floyd and the Tulips volunteers, it was a mammoth task getting everyone seated then selling tickets in a limited time however the audience came up trumps and were all very generous with the winning ticket holder taking home a fabulous 6500TL!

Thank you to all our sponsors in particular Creditwest who continue to support Tulips and to everyone who donated prizes for the auction which alone raised a fantastic 18,350TL. A special thank you to Ren Brannigan of Evergreen Developments who saw that a couple of people were a little disappointed in not winning the 2 night stay for 2 people in a luxury apartment with meal so donated another 3 prizes! Not only making the bidders happy but also boosting the Tulips earnings for the night.

Last but not least a huge thank you to everyone who attended and made this evening such a special occasion, we hope that you enjoyed your evening and are proud of the amount that you have collectively raised for Tulips.

It was wonderful to be able to even attend such an event after all the Covid restrictions locking us down for so long, we do hope that we will see you all at other events as Pink October approaches us.

We are still counting the money but the evening did earn Tulip in excess of 45,000TL!

Once again, thank you to absolutely everyone involved in the night.

Best wishes

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)