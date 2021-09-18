The TRNC Presidency criticized the Greek Cypriot leadership

The TRNC Presidency criticised the Greek Cypriot leadership for leaking to the press of a possible trilateral meeting to be held in New York before an official invitation was made.

The president’s office in a written statement said that the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative and head of UNFICYP Elizabeth Spehar had called President Ersin Tatar on the phone to convey that the Secretary-General was considering inviting the two leaders for a meeting in his office and to find out whether he would accept such an invitation. “The president, as he made public earlier, is open to attending an unofficial meeting with the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades should such an invitation be made,” the statement read.

In the statement, it was criticised that the consultations made by the UN officials were leaked to the press by the Greek Cypriot leadership before an official invitation was made, and the Greek Cypriot leadership showed that their real intention was to create a political manoeuvre and image besides violating diplomatic ethics.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office