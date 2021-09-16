Güngördü received Atilla Karaca of the Civil Defence Organisation

Head of Civil Defence Organisation Atilla Karaca made a courtesy visit to Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

Atilla Karaca came to Girne Municipality Service Building and met with Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and during the meeting, ideas were exchanged and the problems in the region were discussed.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his delight with the visit and drew attention to the importance of the Civil Defence Organisation, one of the stakeholders in the country. Güngördü presented Karaca with the introduction book of the city of Girne and the book Professions and Faces, published by the Municipality of Girne. Güngördü thanked Karaca and wished him success in his new position.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality