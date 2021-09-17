Winter tourism : TRNC Minister Ataoğlu visited Famagusta and Girne

TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu visited the tradesmen in Famagusta and Girne and informed them about the winter tourism program that will start in September.

After the Minister of Tourism and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, announced that the Winter Tourism Program will start, he met with the tradesmen who expect significant income from the operation.

Ataoğlu visited Famagusta and Girne Bazaar tradesmen regarding the winter tourism programs within the scope of the efforts to expand tourism to 12 months, which he started during the previous Ministry of Tourism and re-launched in this period, and gave information about the program and listened to the opinions and suggestions of the tradesmen.

Minister Ataoğlu paid a visit to the region to inform the shopkeepers of Famagusta and Girne Bazaar about the winter tourism program, which will start as of 21st September and will cover the months of October-November-December-January-February-March-April-May which will be the target for people aged 50 and over from 16 different European countries.

“Winter operations take place in September-October-November-December-January-February-March-April-May outside the high season. In this period, 36 hotels, mainly 3 and 4 star hotels, 80 buses, 50 guides and 25 restaurants are used,” Minister Ataoğlu said, adding that in the winter program, all regions of the TRNC from the northernmost to the southernmost, westernmost and easternmost regions were visited. He stated that 25 areas, including cities and towns, are included in the program.

Stating that all open historical and cultural places of the country are included in the program, Minister Ataoğlu underlined that winter tourism has a great contribution to the regions and tradesmen.

Reminding that tourism mobility has come to a standstill both in the world and in our country due to the pandemic, Minister Ataoğlu said, “With our winter tourism programs, which will start as of 21st September, there will be great activity. The market will come to life. In addition to the economic contraction created by the pandemic, it will also be the beginning of a social and cultural awakening, the new normal in tourism.”

Stating that the winter tourism program, which will start on 21st September is an awakening for the tradesmen, Minister Ataoğlu emphasised that the bazaar tradesmen also have a great duty to be careful about both the covid-19 measures and the hospitality in respect of the tourists who will come to the country.

Source (Turkish) Ministry of Tourism and Environment