Multiple birthdays celebrated the Spice Garden, Bacheli

Readers mail…

From Diane Loftus…..

Hi Chris,

Multiple birthdays were celebrated on Tuesday evening 14th September at the Spice Garden, Bacheli.

The lovely Kerry Bowler entertained us with songs from the 60’s, 70s’, 80s’. and the Birthday Boys were Graham Loftus, Sajid & Khalid (from Spice Garden) and Graham McIntyre who was celebrating his 60th birthday. The Birthday Girl: was Lisa.

It was a brilliant night had by all and we say a big thank you to the Spice Garden Staff, Kerry and Rose for the Cakes.

Best wishes

Diane Xxxx