Cyprus Underwater Explorers 24 hour Dive-A-Thon Results

Readers mail…..

From Sue Tilt….Tulips….

Hello readers,

Well, what can we say? This was a first in the TRNC as never before had anyone come up with this idea so a massive ‘thank you’ to Ed Sezener and Nick Sinclair for organising this in aid of Tulips.

Our thanks also go the all the team members of Cyprus Underwater Explorers who dived and to those who could not but still supported and donated to the event.

Thank you to all the sponsors for donations we had some amazing prizes and the Manolya Hotel for being such great hosts and of course everyone who purchased a raffle ticket or two.

Entertainment on the night was Ed and Naim which went down a treat so thank you both for this.

Finally, thank you Brian Joyce for being our photographer at the launch of this event.

Sadly the diving had to be cut short by an hour due to the change in weather. The undercurrent made it too dangerous for the last team of divers to finish the 24 hour target however they will complete this in a couple of days when it is safe to do so. Health and safety comes first at all times and the weather has a mind of its own. We will post photos later in the week of the last hours dive.

We can tell you the good news of how much has been raised so far …… 14,315.90TL!!

An incredible achievement and we cannot thank everyone enough for their involvement.

Kind Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)