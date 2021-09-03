TRNC President Tatar departed for Ankara

President Ersin Tatar has departed for Ankara this morning (3rd September) in order to attend events to be held in Ankara, Konya and Kütahya between the dates 3rd – 7th September 2021.

Within this framework, the President will meet with the veterans of Cyprus and non- governmental organisations. Tatar will also give briefing on the Cyprus issue and attend the panels.

According to the statement from the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar will depart for Kastamonu following his arrival in Ankara and visit the flood zone and meet with the people of the region.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office