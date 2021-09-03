BRS News: Returning to the TRNC and ADApass requirement

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

RETURNING TO THE TRNC – ADAPASS REQUIREMENT

As of 6th September 2021, people who enter the TRNC by air/sea routes and from outside the island using land border crossings will need to visit the following link (adapass.gov.ct.tr) and apply for an adapass before leaving the TRNC. (you cannot access this website from outside the TRNC)

On your return to the TRNC you MUST show your Adapass QR code, as well as adhering to the country entry criteria (negative PCR test result for the last 72 hours before the trip).

People who do not add their information to this site and do not receive an OR code will not enter our country

When you log into the site you need to click on the ‘Get AdaPass Code. This will take you to the registration page. Once completed you will be provided with an SMS 6-digit verification code which you enter into the box, then you will receive the QR code and AdaPass. You can then save this as a PDF file. See the website for a FULL explanation of the process.

If your Vaccination Certificate is from the UK, you need to make sure you have this in your possession when entering the TRNC. The documents will be checked upon arrival, so people must bring them with them.

Citizens of other countries are required to include valid vaccination cards and/or PCR test results in the section specified in the application.

This application is mandatory for ages 18 and over.

PCR/ANTIGEN TESTING

There appears to be a problem with certain clinics who have previously offered these tests Free of Charge. Apparently, there is a dispute with the Government in relation to Finance and Policy.

Also Belediye clinics have been stopped due to some irregularities.

However, we are aware that the Near East Hospitals are, from 1st September, offering PCR tests for 100TL and Antigen tests for 40TL

