No oil-related pollution has been detected in the Karpaz area

In order to eliminate the marine pollution caused by the oil spill from Syria and especially its effect on the Karpaz coast, a further meeting was held by the expert personnel of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment Environmental Protection Department, the technical teams of the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey and the Coastal Safety personnel of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport. In the meeting, which was held with the participation of the technical team of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of Turkey and the personnel of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Environmental Protection Department, who came to the TRNC to evaluate the work done, the Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu was informed about the latest situation.

At the meeting; It was stated that the intervention and cleaning works carried out in the region had so far yielded results.

It was informed that from 09:00 in the morning until 18:30 in the evening, a scan and examination was carried out at all the notification points received by UAV and satellite images around the Karpaz Peninsula with 4 ships, and as a result of the scanning and examination, no pollution caused by the oil spill originating from Syria was found. .

Minister of Tourism and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, in his statement after the information meeting, underlined that the inspections of the Environmental Protection Department Staff will continue on the Karpaz coast, and that an environmental protection campaign has been started.

Minister Ataoğlu stated that if any pollution is detected, the technical and equipment assistance of the Republic of Turkey and the TRNC marine elements will be on alert ready for any kind of intervention, and that 2 more marine pollution response ships have been sent to the region by the Republic of Turkey, despite any threat.

Stating that he will continue his inspections without interruption, Minister Ataoğlu also stated in his speech that it is a great source of strength and motivation that the Republic of Turkey stands by the TRNC with all its institutions, as it always has, and he thanked the technical committees that continue their work, as well as the valuable personnel of the TRNC authorities, for their extraordinary efforts.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment