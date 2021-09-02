Council of Ministers decision re PCR/Antigen tests/quarantine fees

The new decision of the TRNC Council of Ministers regarding PCR/Antigen tests and quarantine fees has been published in the Official Gazette. The decisions are as follows:

1- Tests to be done will be free for positive patient follow up, contacts of positive patients and symptomatic patients.

2- In the case of wearing a wristband by positive patients and contacts, the wristband expenses will be covered by the state, and if the relevant people are in hotel quarantine instead of the wristband, the quarantine expenses of the people who have not completed the vaccination process will be covered by themselves. Quarantine fees of vaccinated persons or persons who document that they cannot be vaccinated due to health reasons will be covered by the State.

3- PCR/Antigen tests will be performed only in laboratories, health institutions and pharmacies authorised by the Ministry of Health. Individuals will create an application through the Ministry of Health system and continue the process with the guidance of the system. Authorised laboratories, health institutions and pharmacies will enter the test results into the Ministry of Health system.

Reports will be acceptable if they are made through the Ministry of Health system.

4- Antigen tests will be free of charge for people under the age of eighteen and those receiving social assistance. Antigen tests will be free of charge for people who have completed the vaccination process and those who document that they cannot be vaccinated due to health reasons, provided that the time interval in the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Communicable Diseases is complied with.

5- Private services will be available within the framework of the allowance provided by the Ministry of Health for screenings with antigen testing. However, these scans may be for the purpose of detecting the disease and preventing its spread in connection with positive and contact persons.

6- Persons who pass through land border gates for health, work and education purposes will be exempt from the antigen test fee, provided that the time frame in the intra-island transit decision of the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee is met. Accompanying persons travelling for health and education purposes will also be exempt from this fee within the framework of the same rule.

7- The tests to be carried out to go abroad by air and sea are paid, and only those who go for treatment with the referral of the Health Board and official officials will be exempt from this fee.

8- In the test fees, the maximum price has been determined as 100 TL for PCR and 40 TL for Antigen, and tests can be performed below these figures.

9- The rules contained in this decision shall enter into force as of 1.9.2021

Source: TRNC Public Information Office