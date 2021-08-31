Canaltay: Pollution by Syrian fuel leak is international problem

The Minister of Public Works and Transportation Resmiye Canaltay said that the problem caused by the fuel leaking from the storage of Baniyas Thermal Power Plant in Syria is an international problem.

Minister Canaltay, who gave information about the oil spill advancing from Syria to the Karpaz coast by connecting to the live broadcast on BRT, said that a crisis desk was created in the Prime Ministry in the first place and they contacted the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. Stating that a delegation from the Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urbanization and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure came to the TRNC, Minister Canaltay said that a meeting was held with the delegation.

Canaltay said “This is a huge event, an environmental disaster is taking place in the Mediterranean. We worked on what we can do in cooperation with TC for this disaster. There was the weather we had to follow, according to the information given by the meteorological department, the coordinates are returning to us again, there is an uncertain situation here. Our crisis desk meeting is still going on…” Pointing out that they will take images to determine the status by UAVs, Canaltay said, “This is the problem of the world, of us and of Turkey, this is an international problem.”

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Public Works and Transportation